Indian Fighter Jet Performs Patrol Near LAC After Uptick in Chinese Activity - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet performed unscheduled patrols near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the disputed region of Ladakh after picking up increased Chinese activity in the region, India's ANI news agency reported citing military sources.

According to ANI's sources, the flight took place late last week after detecting Chinese military helicopters flying near the LAC.

"The Chinese military helicopters were flying very close to the Line of Actual Control. After their movements were picked up, the Indian Air Force fighter flew patrols in the area," an anonymous military source told ANI.

The increased activity came on the back of reports of a brawl between Chinese and Indian soldiers in the North Sikkim region, more than 700 miles away, which led to injuries on both sides.

The Indian Air Force had already been on high alert due to increased flyovers of Pakistan Air Force's fighter jets in the region, ANI reported.

The LAC stretches over 1,200 miles of border between India and China that have been in constant dispute which has led to several armed confrontations and frequent skirmishes.