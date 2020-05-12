UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Fighter Jet Performs Patrol Near LAC After Uptick In Chinese Activity - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:06 PM

Indian Fighter Jet Performs Patrol Near LAC After Uptick in Chinese Activity - Reports

An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet performed unscheduled patrols near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the disputed region of Ladakh after picking up increased Chinese activity in the region, India's ANI news agency reported citing military sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet performed unscheduled patrols near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the disputed region of Ladakh after picking up increased Chinese activity in the region, India's ANI news agency reported citing military sources.

According to ANI's sources, the flight took place late last week after detecting Chinese military helicopters flying near the LAC.

"The Chinese military helicopters were flying very close to the Line of Actual Control. After their movements were picked up, the Indian Air Force fighter flew patrols in the area," an anonymous military source told ANI.

The increased activity came on the back of reports of a brawl between Chinese and Indian soldiers in the North Sikkim region, more than 700 miles away, which led to injuries on both sides.

The Indian Air Force had already been on high alert due to increased flyovers of Pakistan Air Force's fighter jets in the region, ANI reported.

The LAC stretches over 1,200 miles of border between India and China that have been in constant dispute which has led to several armed confrontations and frequent skirmishes.

Related Topics

Pakistan India China Alert Border

Recent Stories

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 228,9 ..

3 minutes ago

40,000 wheat bags being procured on daily basis

3 minutes ago

Ethiopia taps diaspora doctors to stay ahead of co ..

3 minutes ago

Wuhan to Complete COVID-19 Test for Everyone in 10 ..

10 minutes ago

Four held; narcotics, weapons recovered in Mianwal ..

10 minutes ago

Virus-hit Iran to reopen mosques for holy nights

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.