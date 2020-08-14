Indian Firms Ask RDIF for Details on Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Trials - Embassy Sources

Indian companies have asked the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to provide the technical details of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19, which could allow for production to take place in India for export and domestic use, sources at the Indian Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik

"Indian companies are in touch with RDIF regarding vaccines and have asked for technical details about Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials of the vaccine and also for production of vaccines in India for third country exports and production of vaccines for use in India after regulatory clearances," the embassy sources said.

On Tuesday, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19. The vaccine, which is being produced by the Russian Microbiology Research Center Gamaleya, entered Phase 3 of clinical trials on Wednesday.