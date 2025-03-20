Indian forces kill 22 Maoist rebels, one soldier dead

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) At least 22 Maoist rebels were killed in the jungles of central India on Thursday in one of the deadliest clashes since the government ramped up efforts to crush the long-running insurgency.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the decades-long "Naxalite" rebellion, whose members say they are fighting for the rights of marginalised people in India's resource-rich central regions.

An Indian paramilitary soldier was also killed in one of two separate skirmishes that broke out in Chhattisgarh state, both of which carried on through the day, according to police.

"22 Naxalites were killed in 2 separate operations of our security forces," Amit Shah wrote on social media platform X, using the common Indian name for the insurgent movement.

Police said the soldier had been killed during a skirmish that broke out soon after dawn in Bijapur district, where 18 guerrillas had also been killed.

Another four rebels were killed in a separate clash in the state's south.

Searches were continuing at both battle sites, with security forces recovering caches of arms and ammunition from both areas.