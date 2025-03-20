Indian Forces Kill 22 Maoist Rebels, One Soldier Dead
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) At least 22 Maoist rebels were killed in the jungles of central India on Thursday in one of the deadliest clashes since the government ramped up efforts to crush the long-running insurgency.
More than 10,000 people have been killed in the decades-long "Naxalite" rebellion, whose members say they are fighting for the rights of marginalised people in India's resource-rich central regions.
An Indian paramilitary soldier was also killed in one of two separate skirmishes that broke out in Chhattisgarh state, both of which carried on through the day, according to police.
"22 Naxalites were killed in 2 separate operations of our security forces," Amit Shah wrote on social media platform X, using the common Indian name for the insurgent movement.
Police said the soldier had been killed during a skirmish that broke out soon after dawn in Bijapur district, where 18 guerrillas had also been killed.
Another four rebels were killed in a separate clash in the state's south.
Searches were continuing at both battle sites, with security forces recovering caches of arms and ammunition from both areas.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Indian forces kill 22 Maoist rebels, one soldier dead3 minutes ago
-
Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan dies aged 763 minutes ago
-
Barca on track for women's Champions League semis after thumping Wolfsburg53 minutes ago
-
Russia kills two in east Ukraine, launches more than 170 drones1 hour ago
-
International Jewelry Fair held to bestow chances: global trader1 hour ago
-
Escalating Israeli attacks In Gaza sparks grave Humanitarian crisis: UN2 hours ago
-
Spain eyes boom in 'neglected' strategic mining sector2 hours ago
-
A year on, survivors still haunted by Russia's Crocus attack3 hours ago
-
Guatemala suspends compulsory car insurance after protests3 hours ago
-
Barca on track for women's Champions League semis after thumping Wolfsburg3 hours ago
-
Meta to launch generative AI assistant in the EU: statement3 hours ago
-
Kohli targets lucky 18 as 13-year-old set to make IPL history3 hours ago