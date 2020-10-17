(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The Indian security forces killed on Saturday a terrorist in a clash in the Anantnag District of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian media reported.

During the operation, the security forces also found an AK-47 assault rifle from the killed gunman, The Hindustan Times newspaper reported citing police.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

The situation in Kashmir has been consistently strained amid conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. It escalated further last year when the Indian government decided to annul the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and put it under direct Federal control.