Indian Foreign Minister Arrives In Moscow For SCO Meeting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:30 AM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has arrived in Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) ministerial.
The two-day meeting of SCO foreign ministers will open later on Wednesday to focus on the preparations for the upcoming summit.
Jaishankar is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov at around 4:00-5:00 p.m. Moscow time (13:00-14:00 GMT).