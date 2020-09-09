Indian Foreign Minister Arrives in Moscow for SCO Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has arrived in Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) ministerial.

The two-day meeting of SCO foreign ministers will open later on Wednesday to focus on the preparations for the upcoming summit.

Jaishankar is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov at around 4:00-5:00 p.m. Moscow time (13:00-14:00 GMT).