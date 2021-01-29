Indian Foreign Minister Congratulates New US State Secretary Blinken on His Appointment

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has congratulated new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his appointment to the post during a telephone conversation, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Blinken was sworn into office as the secretary of state in President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday.

"Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister had a telephone conversation today with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. EAM warmly congratulated Secretary Blinken on his appointment and wished him success in his new responsibilities," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry stressed that the sides reiterated their commitment to the development of relations between India and the US.

"EAM and Secretary Blinken expressed their commitment to consolidate and expand the multi-faceted strategic partnership.

They appreciated the robust defence and security ties, growing economic engagement, productive health-care collaboration and strong people-to-people linkages as its important pillars," the press release said.

The ministry added that Jaishankar and Blinken focused on the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and agreed to cooperate in the field of vaccine supply, as well as in the security sphere.

"Recognising the challenges of a post-Covid world, they agreed to work together to address global issues, including safe and affordable vaccine supply. They also reiterated their commitment to peace and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region," the press release said.

Before Blinken assumed the post of the US secretary of state, he held top-level national security and state department positions during the Obama administration.