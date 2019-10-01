UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Foreign Minister Defends Country's Right To Buy Russian Arms Despite US Criticism

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Indian Foreign Minister Defends Country's Right to Buy Russian Arms Despite US Criticism

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The United States, as well as any other nation, has no right to tell India whether it may buy Russian military equipment or not, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday, commenting on purchasing Russia's S-400 air defense missile systems.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said in September that Russia was going to deliver the S-400 air defense systems to India within 18-19 months, noting that the $5.43 billion contract, signed in October 2018, had already been prepaid.

"We would not like any state to tell us what to buy or not to buy from Russia any more than we would like any state to tell us to buy or not buy from America," Jaishankar told reporters ahead of his meeting with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, as quoted by NDTV broadcaster.

Making decisions on purchasing military equipment and choosing providers has always been India's sovereign right, the minister stressed.

"That freedom of choice is ours and we think it's in everybody's interest to recognize that," Jaishankar added.

Washington has repeatedly criticized India's defense cooperation with Russia, since it sees the country as its major partner in Southern Asia. The United States even made an attempt in 2018 to prevent India from reaching the deal with Russia on purchasing the S-400s, threatening the country with sanctions. Meanwhile, India has repeatedly stressed that it sees unilateral restrictions as illegitimate.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Buy United States May September October 2018 From Asia Billion Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Press: Qualitative achievement by Sharjah Airp ..

49 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 1, 2019 in Pakistan

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

11 hours ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.