Indian Foreign Minister Discusses Bilateral Issues, Ukraine With US Secretary Of State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken by phone to discuss bilateral matters and the situation in Ukraine.

"Spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of our 2+2 consultations. Discussed bilateral issues and latest developments pertaining to Ukraine," Jaishankar said on his social media profile.

Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to travel to Washington on April 11 for a 2+2 meeting with Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Jaishankar and Singh will have other meetings on the sidelines of the talks.

The upcoming talks will be the fourth time the foreign and military chiefs of the two countries convene in a 2+2 conference format. The inaugural India-US ministerial 2+2 dialogue was held in December 2018 in New Delhi, while the last joint meeting of the ministers took place in October 2020 in Washington.

