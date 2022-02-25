Indian Foreign Minister Discusses Situation in Ukraine With Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the situation in Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

"Just spoke to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the Ukraine developments. Underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also discussed Ukraine. During the conversation Modi called for an immediate cessation of violence and called on all parties to make concerted efforts to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.