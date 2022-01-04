UrduPoint.com

Indian Foreign Minister Exchanges New Year Greetings With Russia's Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday he had exchanged New Year greetings and discussed the next steps after the 21st Annual India-Russia Summit with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday he had exchanged New Year greetings and discussed the next steps after the 21st Annual India-Russia Summit with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Glad to exchange New Year greetings with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov this evening. Discussed the follow up of the Annual Summit and 2+2 Meeting. Agreed to remain in regular touch," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Indian diplomat also mentioned having talked with US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

"A broad ranging conversation yesterday night with (Antony Blinken). Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings," Jaishankar said.

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin led an official delegation, which included Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, for an official visit to New Delhi, where he held the 21st Annual India-Russia Summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

