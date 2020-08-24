Indian Foreign Minister Expected to Visit Moscow Next Month for SCO Events - Ambassador

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is expected to visit Russia next month for events of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is expected to visit Russia next month for events of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik.

"With regard to our external affairs minister, he is expected to come for some of the events for SCO next month," Varma said on the sidelines of the ARMY 2020, noting that the visit was not confirmed yet.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in turn, is expected to attend the SCO summit.

"Presently, there are no dates are announced, but whenever it is held in Russia Prime Minister Modi will be attending on the invitation of President [Vladimir] Putin," Varma said.