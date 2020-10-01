(@FahadShabbir)

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar extended on Thursday congratulations to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China

"Extend my felicitations to State Councilor & FM Wang Yi and the Government and People of PRC on the 71st anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China," Jaishankar tweeted.

China-India relations are overshadowed by a border dispute, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control (LAC), created after the 1962 war between the nations.

The tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

In order to normalize the situation, the commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides, conducted a series of negotiations. Nevertheless, tensions persist. On September 8, sources in the Indian Army told Sputnik that Indian and Chinese troops had exchanged warning shots along the LAC.