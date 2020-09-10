UrduPoint.com
Indian Foreign Minister Holds Bilateral Talks On Sidelines Of SCO Ministerial - New Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on the sidelines of the meeting of SCO foreign ministers, ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on the sidelines of the meeting of SCO foreign ministers, ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

"On the sidelines of the [meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers] CFM, he [Jaishankar] had bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of member countries," Srivastava said at a press conference.

In particular, Jaishankar held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, during which the diplomats discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields, including in the development of Russia's Far East, the nuclear and space sectors, as well as international issues.

The two ministers also agreed to work closely within the UN Security Council during India's forthcoming tenure as a non-permanent member.

"In fact, just to mention, he had fruitful bilateral meetings earlier yesterday with foreign ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic [Chingiz Aidarbekov] and Tajikistan [Sirodjiddin Muhriddin]. Both countries are our strategic partners, and during the meeting, it was agreed to further enhance our strategic partnership in all spheres," the spokesman said.

In addition, the Indian foreign minister met earlier in the day with his Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts, Abdulaziz Kamilov and Mukhtar Tleuberdi, respectively.

