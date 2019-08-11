Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar to Start 3-Day Visit to China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will arrive on Sunday for an official three-day visit in China.

Jaishankar's first visit to China will take place ahead of the second informal summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for October.

During the visit Jaishankar will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, as well as will co-chair the second meeting of the India-China High-Level Mechanism on people-to-people and cultural ties.