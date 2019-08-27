UrduPoint.com
Indian Foreign Minister Notes Lasting Stability Of Country's Relations With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:12 PM

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday remarked on the stability of the Indian-Russian relations, suggesting that they should continue adapting to the changing reality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday remarked on the stability of the Indian-Russian relations, suggesting that they should continue adapting to the changing reality.

The diplomat, who used to serve as ambassador in Washington and Beijing, said that he visited Moscow almost 40 years ago, and the world had significantly changed since then.

"The India-Russia [relationship] has remained a much more stable factor in international relations than almost any other significant relationship of our era. That is why, I think, it is important that as the world changes and when the world changes there will be new thinking, there will be adjustments, there will be recalculations that this very stable relationship that has worked for both countries should follow the changes, should appreciate the changes and absorb many of the new concepts that change policies," Jaishankar said at the Valdai discussion club's meeting in Moscow.

Jaishankar assumed the position of the foreign minister following the latest general elections in the county.

The diplomat is currently paying his first official visit to Moscow. During his visit, he is expected to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discuss a wide range of issues, including the South Asian nation's recent tensions with Pakistan.

