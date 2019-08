Indian Foreign Minister, Petroleum Minister to Visit Moscow in Late August - Ambassador

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will pay a visit to Moscow in late August, the country's ambassador to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will pay a visit to Moscow in late August, the country's ambassador to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma, said on Tuesday.

"We expect our Foreign Minister Dr. Jaishankar to visit Moscow toward the end of the month, and we are also expecting a visit of our energy minister to Moscow at the end of the month," Varma told reporters.