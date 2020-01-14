UrduPoint.com
Indian Foreign Minister Plans To Discuss Bilateral Ties, Iran, Syria, Libya With Lavrov

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:29 PM

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said he plans to discuss the Russian-Indian relations and the events ongoing in Iran, Syria and Libya with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their upcoming meeting, which New Delhi will host on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said he plans to discuss the Russian-Indian relations and the events ongoing in Iran, Syria and Libya with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their upcoming meeting, which New Delhi will host on Wednesday.

"Here is an honest response: [we will] possibly [discuss] everything ... Bilateral relations and the situation in the middle East. Many things are happening in the Middle East: in Iran, Syria and Libya," Jaishankar told reporters on Tuesday, when asked about the agenda of the upcoming meeting.

Related Topics

India Syria Iran Russia New Delhi Libya Middle East

