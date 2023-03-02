Indian Foreign Minister Points Out Sharp Differences of Views in G20 on Number of Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The G20 countries must act together to address global challenges, despite sharp differences of opinions on a number of issues, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday.

"We first came together in the midst of a global crisis and are today, once again, actually confronting multiple ones. These include the impact of the Covid pandemic, concerns of fragile supply chains, the knock-on effects of ongoing conflicts, anxiety of debt crises and the disruption of climate events. In considering these issues, we may not all always be of one mind. In fact, there are some matters of sharp differences of opinions and views," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

The minister emphasized that it is important to find common ground and provide direction, since that is "what the world expects of us." He also specified that the agenda of the meeting includes the challenges of food, fertilizer and fuel security, which in particular concern developing countries.

"We heard their concerns directly in January this year through the Voice of Global South Summit. Such issues should not be relegated to the periphery of the international discourse. They are in fact, crucial to the global economy and must be treated as such," Jaishankar said.

In addition, he urged the G20 foreign ministers to "strive for more reliable and resilient supply chains," as well as to fulfill their obligation to contribute to international growth and stability.

"The G20 must be sensitive to the priorities and economic concerns of all our partners, especially those more vulnerable. We must ensure demand driven and sustainable development cooperation based on country ownership and transparency. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are essential guiding principles for such cooperation," Jaishankar added.

A two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers started on Wednesday. Jaishankar chairs the meeting as India currently holds the presidency of the G20.