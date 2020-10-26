Indian Foreign Minister, Pompeo Discuss Security in Asia, Bilateral Ties - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed security issues in the Asian region and bilateral ties during their meeting on Monday in New Delhi, Indian diplomatic sources told Sputnik.

Pompeo is participating in the annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. Earlier on Monday, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

"Warm and productive meeting [between Pompeo and Jaishankar] ... focused on key bilateral, regional and global issues ... [the sides] exchanged views on the current global situation and its contemporary challenges. Discussed our shared concerns and interests including stability and security in Asia, and how best that can be ensured.

Specific issues will be taken up in the 2+2 tomorrow," the sources said.

The top diplomats also reviewed cooperation trade, energy, defense and education. In addition, Pompeo and Jaishankar talked about the situation in Afghanistan ” the US state secretary informed his Indian counterpart about Washington's view on the Afghan peace process, and the Indian foreign minister said that "decisions should be made by Afghans themselves without the use of force," according to the sources.

After his trip to India, Pompeo will visit Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia. The US top diplomat has said that he would discuss "threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party" during his five-day trip to Asia.