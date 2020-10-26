UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Foreign Minister, Pompeo Discuss Security In Asia, Bilateral Ties - Sources

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Indian Foreign Minister, Pompeo Discuss Security in Asia, Bilateral Ties - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed security issues in the Asian region and bilateral ties during their meeting on Monday in New Delhi, Indian diplomatic sources told Sputnik.

Pompeo is participating in the annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. Earlier on Monday, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

"Warm and productive meeting [between Pompeo and Jaishankar] ... focused on key bilateral, regional and global issues ... [the sides] exchanged views on the current global situation and its contemporary challenges. Discussed our shared concerns and interests including stability and security in Asia, and how best that can be ensured.

Specific issues will be taken up in the 2+2 tomorrow," the sources said.

The top diplomats also reviewed cooperation trade, energy, defense and education. In addition, Pompeo and Jaishankar talked about the situation in Afghanistan ” the US state secretary informed his Indian counterpart about Washington's view on the Afghan peace process, and the Indian foreign minister said that "decisions should be made by Afghans themselves without the use of force," according to the sources.

After his trip to India, Pompeo will visit Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia. The US top diplomat has said that he would discuss "threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party" during his five-day trip to Asia.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Education Sri Lanka China Washington Visit New Delhi Indonesia Maldives Best Top Asia Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

46 minutes ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

2 hours ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports Sudan with US$ ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

2 hours ago

UAEâ€™s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.