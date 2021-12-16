UrduPoint.com

Indian Foreign Minister Says 2+2 Dialogue With US Unlikely To Happen By End Of 2021

India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that India was looking forward to the next annual 2+2 dialogue with the United States, but the date was yet to be specified and it was unlikely to be held this year

"Our dialogue with the US has been quite intense and regular.

We look forward to holding the next 2+2 dialogue with US, details being worked out, but we haven't got a date yet. I don't think it is going to happen this year," the spokesperson said during a press conference.

The 2+2 format meetings became the annual inter-ministerial dialogue between India and the US since 2018. So far, countries have held three meetings in September 2018, December 2019 and October 2020.

