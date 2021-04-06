NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that much of his talks with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov focused on preparations for President Vladimir Putin's visit.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin confirmed that the sides are coordinating such a visit, adding that everything will depend on the COVID-19 situation.

"Much of our discussions today [were] about the preparations for President Putin's visit for the annual summit later this year," Jaishankar said at a joint presser with Lavrov.

The minister described bilateral cooperation as "energetic and forward-looking," noting that the sides had also discussed "longstanding partnership in nuclear, space and defense sectors.

"

"We assess positively our economic cooperation, noting new opportunities in the Russian Far East. We spoke of connectivity including the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor," he continued.

The sides also highlighted the "appetite for greater investments" in one another's country, according to the minister.

On foreign policy, the ministers "spent some time" talking about the developments in and around Afghanistan, Jaishankar added, noting that what happens in the neighboring country impacts India's security directly.