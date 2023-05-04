Indian Foreign Minister Says Discussed With Lavrov Russia-India Cooperation, Other Issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PANAJI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday that he had discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cooperation between Russia and India, as well as issues within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the G20.

"A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Also discussed SCO, G20 and BRICS," Jaishankar tweeted.