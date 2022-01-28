Indian Foreign Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19 Amid New Coronavirus Wave

NEW-DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) DELHI, January 27 (Sputnik) - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 amid the new surge of coronavirus in India.

"Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the COVID-19 guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act til February 28, though 91.9% of those eligible have been vaccinated with at least one shot, and 68.

4% received both doses as of Thursday.

On December 28, Indian government declared a "yellow alert," the first level of restriction in the city, which entails the closure of education and entertainment facilities. The operation of the Delhi Metro alongside shopping malls and stores is paused. All social gatherings are prohibited and a night-time curfew introduced from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. On January 11, Delhi Disaster Management Authority also required all private offices in the Indian capital area to switch to remote mode.