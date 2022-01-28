UrduPoint.com

Indian Foreign Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19 Amid New Coronavirus Wave

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Indian Foreign Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19 Amid New Coronavirus Wave

NEW-DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) DELHI, January 27 (Sputnik) - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday he had  tested positive for COVID-19 amid the new surge of coronavirus in India.

"Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the COVID-19 guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act til February 28, though 91.9% of those eligible have been vaccinated with at least one shot, and 68.

4% received both doses as of Thursday.

On December 28, Indian government declared a "yellow alert," the first level of restriction in the city, which entails the closure of education and entertainment facilities. The operation of the Delhi Metro alongside shopping malls and stores is paused. All social gatherings are prohibited and a night-time curfew introduced from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. On January 11, Delhi Disaster Management Authority also required all private offices in the Indian capital area to switch to remote mode.

Related Topics

India Delhi Education Metro Alert January February December All From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

40 minutes ago
 MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police ag ..

MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police against MQM workers: Aminul Haqu ..

40 minutes ago
 UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settl ..

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spok ..

52 minutes ago
 AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualifica ..

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary ..

52 minutes ago
 Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme ..

Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme Court by End of February

52 minutes ago
 NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmo ..

NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmonauts for Scheduled Training

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>