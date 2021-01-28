Indian Foreign Minister to Hold Phone Conversation With US' Blinken 'Soon' - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will hold talks with new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the phone in the near future, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

Blinken was sworn into office as the secretary of state in President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday.

"EAM [the external affairs minister] has already congratulated his [US] counterpart, Antony J. Blinken, on his appointment as Secretary of State. The introductory phone call between the two will be scheduled soon at a mutually convenient time.

It will be an important opportunity to discuss the bilateral as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest," Srivastava said at a briefing.

The spokesman added that India remains engaged with the United States at all levels following the change of administration in the White House to continue joint work toward strengthening the partnership.

Srivastava mentioned that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biden held a phone conversation in mid-November, while top defense officials and national security advisers of the two countries talked with each other on Wednesday.