Indian Foreign Minister to Make First-Ever Visit to Georgia on July 9-10 -Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will make the first-ever visit to Georgia on July 9-10 to discuss bilateral relations as well as global and regional issues, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Georgia on 9-10 July, 2021 at the invitation of the Vice Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Georgia H.E. Mr. David Zalkaliani. This will be the first visit of an Indian External Affairs Minister to independent Georgia," the ministry said in a statement.

During the visit, Jaishankar will hand over the Holy Relic of St. Queen Ketevan of Georgia to the government and people of Georgia and unveil the newly installed statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Tbilisi.

"The visit would further strengthen the close and cordial relations between India and Georgia," the ministry added.

Jaishankar will visit Georgia while coming back to India from Russia.