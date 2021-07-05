UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Foreign Minister To Start Official Visit To Russia This Week - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:00 AM

Indian Foreign Minister to Start Official Visit to Russia This Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is expected to come on an official visit to Russia this week, Asian News International (ANI) reports.

Sources told the news agency on Monday that the visit will likely start on Thursday, July 8.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was on an official visit to India in April. Lavrov held talks with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Jaishankar said after the talks that he discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to India with Lavrov. Putin is likely to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second half of 2021.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Narendra Modi Visit New Delhi Vladimir Putin April July Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

12 hours ago

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

13 hours ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

14 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.