Indian Foreign Minister to Start Official Visit to Russia This Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is expected to come on an official visit to Russia this week, Asian News International (ANI) reports.

Sources told the news agency on Monday that the visit will likely start on Thursday, July 8.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was on an official visit to India in April. Lavrov held talks with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi.

Jaishankar said after the talks that he discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to India with Lavrov. Putin is likely to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second half of 2021.