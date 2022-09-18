Indian Foreign Minister to Take Part in UN General Assembly - New Delhi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will take part in the UN General Assembly (UNGA), as well as hold several bilateral and multilateral meetings on the margins of the event, the foreign ministry said.

"External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr. S. Jaishankar will be visiting the United States of America from 18-28 September 2022. During his visit to New York from 18 to 24 September, EAM will be leading the India delegation for the High Level Week at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The theme of 77th UNGA is 'A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges," the statement said.

The Indian foreign minister will address the UNGA in the morning of September, take part in the ministerial meeting of the G4 (India, Brazil, Japan, Germany), and join the High Level Meeting of the L.69 Group (consisting of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean and Small Island Developing States) on "Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council.

"

"During the visit, EAM would also be participating in plurilateral meetings of the Quad, IBSA, BRICS, India - Presidency Pro Tempore CELAC, India-CARICOM and other trilateral formats, such as India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE and India-Indonesia-Australia. He will also have bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of the G20 and UNSC member states, amongst others," the ministry said.

Jaishankar is also scheduled to visit Washington to hold bilateral meeting with US officials.

"Upon completion of the 77th UNGA related engagements, EAM will visit Washington D.C. from 25-28 September for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His program includes inter alia, discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken; senior members of the U.S. Administration, US business leaders, a round-table focused on S&T and interaction with the Indian Diaspora," the ministry said.

The minister will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues and the ways that the India-US strategic partnership could be developed further.