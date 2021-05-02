UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Foreign Minister To Visit UK From May 3-6 To Attend G7 Ministerial - New Delhi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 09:00 PM

Indian Foreign Minister to Visit UK From May 3-6 to Attend G7 Ministerial - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay a visit to the United Kingdom from May 3-6 to attend a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

"External Affairs Minister will be visiting London from 3-6 May 2021 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at which India has been invited as a guest country. He will thereafter undertake a bilateral visit to the UK," the ministry said in a press release.

The G7 ministerial will be the first in-person meeting of the member states' foreign ministers since April 2019. Last year, the meetings were held in the format of a video conference due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

India Visit London United Kingdom April May Sunday 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

3 hours ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

3 hours ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.