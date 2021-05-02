Indian Foreign Minister to Visit UK From May 3-6 to Attend G7 Ministerial - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay a visit to the United Kingdom from May 3-6 to attend a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

"External Affairs Minister will be visiting London from 3-6 May 2021 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, at which India has been invited as a guest country. He will thereafter undertake a bilateral visit to the UK," the ministry said in a press release.

The G7 ministerial will be the first in-person meeting of the member states' foreign ministers since April 2019. Last year, the meetings were held in the format of a video conference due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.