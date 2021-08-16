UrduPoint.com

Indian Foreign Minister To Visit UN Next Week For High-Level Meetings

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit New York next week to chair two high-level meetings at the UN and attend several other important events, the Indian Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will be visiting New York during India's Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and will be presiding over two high-level signature events on August 18 and 19," the statement said.

The first event, according to the ministry, will be an open debate, titled '"Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping" and held on August 18, while the second one will be a high-level briefing on the "Threats to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts," set for August 19.

The August 18 open debate will focus on the use of modern technological tools to enhance the safety of peacekeepers and to assist peacekeeping missions to effectively fulfill their mandates, the ministry said.

Both topics are priorities for India during its UNSC presidency, the statement added.

Additionally, India and the UN are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in support of the Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping initiative.

The Indian foreign minister will also hold bilateral meetings with the counterparts from other UN member states during the visit.

