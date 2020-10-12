UrduPoint.com
Indian Foreign Minister, US Deputy State Secretary Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:05 PM

Indian Foreign Minister, US Deputy State Secretary Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held a meeting on Monday with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and the sides discuss bilateral cooperation and a wide range of international issues, as published in a post by the minister on Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held a meeting on Monday with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and the sides discuss bilateral cooperation and a wide range of international issues, as published in a post by the minister on Twitter.

"Pleased to meet US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun. Useful exchange of views on world politics and regional issues. Appreciated the steady progress of our bilateral cooperation. Confident that our Strategic Partnership would continue to deepen," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, Biegun arrived in India on a three-day visit to hold talks with the country's leadership and take part in the India-US forum.

