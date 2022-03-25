UrduPoint.com

Indian Foreign Minister Welcomes Chinese Counterpart To New Delhi Ahead Of Negotiations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Indian Foreign Minister Welcomes Chinese Counterpart to New Delhi Ahead of Negotiations

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar welcomed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India at the dignitaries reception venue in central New Delhi ahead their upcoming negotiations on Friday.

"Greeted Chinese FM Wang Yi at Hyderabad House. Our discussions commence shortly," Jaishankar tweeted.

The sides are expected to discuss the situation in the Ladakh border area, the hostilities in Ukraine, and issues related to the BRICS (acronym to associate five major economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). It is Wang's first visit to India since the deterioration of relations between the two countries following another round of conflict on the  Ladakh border which erupted in May 2020 and prompted the nations to increase their military presence in the area.

Since May 2020, eastern Ladakh has witnessed numerous standoffs between the two neighboring nations, both of which have reinforced their military presence in the area. The standoff has significantly cooled relations between India and China. The absence of a marked border between China and India has been a source of tension for decades. LAC ” a loose demarcation line that separates the territories ” was created as a compromise after a brief border war in 1962.

