UrduPoint.com

Indian Foreign Minister Will Visit Moscow, Meet With Lavrov Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Indian Foreign Minister Will Visit Moscow, Meet With Lavrov Next Week

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade Minister Denis Manturov in Moscow next week, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade Minister Denis Manturov in Moscow next week, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

The Russian foreign ministry has announced Jaishankar's visit on the agenda for November 8.

"External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation from November 7-8 of this month. During the visit, the external affairs minister will meet with his counterpart, His Excellency Mr. Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation. Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues, as well as an exchange of views on various regional and international developments," Bagchi said at a briefing.

Jaishankar will also hold a meeting with Manturov, his colleague in the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation, the spokesman noted.

Bagchi said that during the meeting, the ministers will focus on bilateral economic cooperation in various fields.

The visit will be a continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides, Bagchi added.

Lavrov and Jaishankar last met face-to-face at the foreign ministers' meeting of BRICS group of emerging economies in New York in September.

Related Topics

India Exchange Moscow Russia Visit New York September November From

Recent Stories

US Exports to Russia Reach $90.4Mln, Highest Level ..

US Exports to Russia Reach $90.4Mln, Highest Level Since March - Census Bureau

3 minutes ago
 Waseem Baduzai terms Wazirabad incident a conspira ..

Waseem Baduzai terms Wazirabad incident a conspiracy against Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn at ..

Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn attack on Imran Khan

18 minutes ago
 Blinken Congratulates Iraq's New Prime Minister, D ..

Blinken Congratulates Iraq's New Prime Minister, Discusses Rights, Economy - Sta ..

4 minutes ago
 US Calls on Equatorial Guinea to Support Free and ..

US Calls on Equatorial Guinea to Support Free and Fair Vote - State Department

5 minutes ago
 London to Turn Off Christmas Lights at Oxford Stre ..

London to Turn Off Christmas Lights at Oxford Street at Nighttime to Save Energy ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.