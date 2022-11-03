Indian Foreign Minister Will Visit Moscow, Meet With Lavrov Next Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade Minister Denis Manturov in Moscow next week, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

The Russian foreign ministry has announced Jaishankar's visit on the agenda for November 8.

"External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation from November 7-8 of this month. During the visit, the external affairs minister will meet with his counterpart, His Excellency Mr. Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation. Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues, as well as an exchange of views on various regional and international developments," Bagchi said at a briefing.

Jaishankar will also hold a meeting with Manturov, his colleague in the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation, the spokesman noted.

Bagchi said that during the meeting, the ministers will focus on bilateral economic cooperation in various fields.

The visit will be a continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides, Bagchi added.

Lavrov and Jaishankar last met face-to-face at the foreign ministers' meeting of BRICS group of emerging economies in New York in September.