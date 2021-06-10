Indian Foreign Ministry Hopes Beijing to Issue Visas for Indians Who Got Chinese Vaccines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

India hopes that its nationals, who work or study in China, will soon obtain Chinese visas to get back to their life in China, Spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday

China only allows entry to people who were vaccinated with Chinese vaccines, but those are unavailable in India. According to Indian media, several people had to travel to Nepal, UAE, Malaysia and Maldives in order to get the injection to comply with Beijing's requirements. These people have recently petitioned the Chinese embassy in New Delhi to issue visas, but haven't received a response yet.

China only allows entry to people who were vaccinated with Chinese vaccines, but those are unavailable in India. According to Indian media, several people had to travel to Nepal, UAE, Malaysia and Maldives in order to get the injection to comply with Beijing's requirements. These people have recently petitioned the Chinese embassy in New Delhi to issue visas, but haven't received a response yet.

"Since these Indian nationals have apparently met the requirements laid down by the Chinese, we hope that the Chinese Embassy would be able to issue them visas soon," the spokesman said.

India understands China's commitment to ensuring safety amid the pandemic, but believes that "essential two way travel should be facilitated, especially keeping in view the fact that Chinese nationals are able to travel to India," the spokesman added.

In March, Beijing recommended Indian students to proceed with their studies online.