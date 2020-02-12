UrduPoint.com
Indian Foreign Ministry Organizes 2nd Trip To Jammu And Kashmir For Foreign Diplomats

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:50 PM

Indian Foreign Ministry Organizes 2nd Trip to Jammu and Kashmir for Foreign Diplomats

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Heads of diplomatic missions in India are currently in the northeastern union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day visit, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The group is visiting [the cities of] Baramulla, Srinagar and Jammu where they would meet representatives of the civil society, including youth from different ethnic, religious and socio-economic communities, local business and political leaders, civil administration and representatives of mainstream media," the ministry said, adding that the visit was part of the government's "outreach efforts."

According to the ministry, 25 diplomats representing countries, including Austria, Denmark, France, Kenya, Mexico, New Zealand, Uzbekistan, and others, are currently in Jammu and Kashmir.

In August, New Delhi stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomy and divided the region into two union territories � Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh � under the control of the Indian Federal government. New Delhi then imposed a communications blackout in the region that lasted for nearly six months.

The first visit of foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir happened in mid-January and was aimed at assessing the situation on the ground. That time, 15 diplomatic missions were represented.

