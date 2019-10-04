India's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Friday deep regret over Turkey's call for a dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad on the disputed region of Kashmir, saying that the issue was an internal matter

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) India 's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Friday deep regret over Turkey 's call for a dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad on the disputed region of Kashmir, saying that the issue was an internal matter.

On September 24, during his address at the UN General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a India-Pakistan dialogue on the long-disputed region of Kashmir, saying that stability and prosperity in South Asia could not be separated from the issue.

"India and Turkey are friendly countries. We, therefore, deeply regret that since August 6, there have been repeated statements by the Turkish Government on a matter completely internal to India," the ministry's spokesman, Raveesh Kumar, said.

The spokesman said the statements were biased, unwarranted and called on the Turkish government to "get a proper understanding" of the situation before commenting on it.

India and Pakistan have fought for control over the Kashmir region the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state since the end of British rule in 1947.

In August, India revoked the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and divided it into two union territories that would be under the government's control. Pakistan reacted angrily to India downgrading the status of the Muslim-majority region and promised to protect Kashmiris. Islamabad then expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.