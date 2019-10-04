UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Foreign Ministry Says 'Deeply Regrets' Turkey's Statement On Kashmir At UNGA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:35 PM

Indian Foreign Ministry Says 'Deeply Regrets' Turkey's Statement on Kashmir at UNGA

India's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Friday deep regret over Turkey's call for a dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad on the disputed region of Kashmir, saying that the issue was an internal matter

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) India's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Friday deep regret over Turkey's call for a dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad on the disputed region of Kashmir, saying that the issue was an internal matter.

On September 24, during his address at the UN General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a India-Pakistan dialogue on the long-disputed region of Kashmir, saying that stability and prosperity in South Asia could not be separated from the issue.

"India and Turkey are friendly countries. We, therefore, deeply regret that since August 6, there have been repeated statements by the Turkish Government on a matter completely internal to India," the ministry's spokesman, Raveesh Kumar, said.

The spokesman said the statements were biased, unwarranted and called on the Turkish government to "get a proper understanding" of the situation before commenting on it.

India and Pakistan have fought for control over the Kashmir region the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state since the end of British rule in 1947.

In August, India revoked the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and divided it into two union territories that would be under the government's control. Pakistan reacted angrily to India downgrading the status of the Muslim-majority region and promised to protect Kashmiris. Islamabad then expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Islamabad United Nations Turkey Jammu New Delhi Tayyip Erdogan August September From Government Asia Court

Recent Stories

60 days of living hell in Kashmir

11 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

17 minutes ago

Assurances by PM, COAS to businessmen welcomed: Mi ..

27 minutes ago

Asad five-fer takes home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over C ..

30 minutes ago

Fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round begins on Saturda ..

42 minutes ago

Iran's Deputy Envoy to Moscow Declines to Comment ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.