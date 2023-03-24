Indian Foreign Ministry Says Has No Comment on UK Plans to Send Uranium Shells to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) India has no comment on the plans of the government of the United Kingdom to send depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Friday.

"On the issue of depleted uranium, I must confess that I have just seen reports and I have no immediate comment for you," Bagchi told a briefing.

On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country would provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor-piercing shells for the 14 Challenger 2 battle tanks UK is planning to supply to Ukraine.

The UK announcement has revived debate on possible long-term impact of depleted uranium shells on human health.

While depleted uranium (DU) is less radioactive than naturally occurring uranium, it has been proven to retain chemical toxicity associated with the original element. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people living near areas where DU weapons are used risk exposure to the toxic substance, which is deposited throughout the body if inhaled or ingested and can led to kidney damage. DU dust has been found to linger on the battlefields long after the fighting has ceased, but its cancerogenic potency is disputed.