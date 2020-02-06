Indian Foreign Ministry Slams Pakistan-Malaysia Joint Statement on Jammu And Kashmir

India on Thursday slammed the Pakistani-Malaysian joint statement alleging that New Delhi illegally scrapped the Jammu and Kashmir state's special status and said that Malaysia should understand that Pakistan was an "epicenter of global terrorism."

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Malaysia from Monday to Tuesday where he held talks with his counterpart, Mahathir Mohamad. The joint statement released by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said that Khan briefed Mohamad on the "illegal and unilateral actions" of India on August 5, when New Delhi revoked the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

"India completely rejects the references made in respect of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.

We once again call upon the Malaysian leadership to develop a better understanding of the facts, including that Pakistan remains an epicenter of global terrorism, which continues to recruit, train, arm and finance cross-border terrorism against India," Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Raveesh Kumar said at a daily briefing.

In August, New Delhi stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomy and divided the region into two union territories under the control of the Indian Federal government and then imposed a communications blackout that lasted for nearly six months. Khan has been criticizing India's move, saying that it was influenced by right-wing ideology.