Indian Foreign Ministry Summons Canadian Diplomat Over Comments Related To Farmer Protests

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:40 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) India's Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday that is summoned the head of Canada's High Commission of India over Canadian officials' comments related to protests of the Indian farmers, which New Delhi sees as "unacceptable interference."

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his country will "always be there to defense the rights of peaceful protest". He has also qualified the developments in India as "concerning."

"The Canadian High Commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and informed that comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs," the ministry said in a press release.

The Indian ministry warned that continuation of similar steps could have "seriously damaging impact" on the Indian-Canadian ties, and called on the Canadian government to guarantee security of India's diplomatic staffers.

"These comments have encouraged gatherings of extremist activities in front of our High Commission and Consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security. We expect the Canadian Government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism," the ministry went on to say.

