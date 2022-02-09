UrduPoint.com

Indian Foreign Ministry Summons South Korean Envoy Over Hyundai's Post On Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 02:30 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The Indian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had summoned the South Korean ambassador to the country over a recent post on the so-called Kashmir Solidarity day made by the Hyundai dealer in Pakistan on social media.

The controversial post appeared on the account of Hyundai Pakistan on Sunday, a day after Pakistan marked Kashmir Solidarity Day, a national holiday observing the country's support to the people of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmiri separatists. The South Korean company deleted the remark right after the Indian ambassador to Seoul had contacted its headquarters and requested for explanations, the ministry said.

"The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday 7th February 2022. The strong displeasure of the Government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him," the ministerial spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said in a statement.

The agency added that South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong had admitted the offense that the post caused to the Indian people and authorities.

"India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors. But, it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity," Bagchi said.

Hyundai Motors also made a statement where it expressed its deep regret to Indians and made it clear that it does not comment on political or religious issues, Bagchi added.

India and Pakistan have fought several wars over Kashmir since gaining independence in 1947. However, their ties hit rock bottom in 2019 after the Indian government stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its special status and broke it up into two union territories.

India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China occupy its northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.

>