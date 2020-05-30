Indian Foreign Ministry Takes Proactive Measures After Staffers Contract COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Some employees of the Indian Foreign Ministry have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, prompting the department to put those who came in contact with them in two weeks isolation as a precautionary measure, sources in the ministry told a Sputnik correspondent on Saturday, without specifying the exact number

"Ministry of External Affairs has been proactive in handling any COVID positive cases among its employees or consultants in accordance with the health protocol laid down by the government," the source said.

At the same time, according to another source, the ministry decided to not disinfect the whole building.

"We will not sanitize the whole building of the Ministry of External Affairs but only some offices will be sanitized after some of Ministry of External Affairs officers found positive for the COVID-19," the source told Sputnik.

The overall epidemiological situation in India continues to deteriorate, as another record 7,964 cases of the coronavirus were registered earlier in the day. According to the country's Health Ministry, the total count now stands at 173,763 and the death toll is 4,971.

