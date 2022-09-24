UrduPoint.com

Indian Foreign Ministry Warns Nationals About Fake IT Job Offers In Myanmar, Thailand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Indian Foreign Ministry Warns Nationals About Fake IT Job Offers in Myanmar, Thailand

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The Indian Foreign Ministry urged citizens of the country on Saturday to remain vigilant about IT job offers in Thailand and Myanmar that appear lucrative as they might be scams targeting young IT specialists.

"Instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in call-centre scam and crypto-currency fraud have come to our notice recently by our Missions in Bangkok and Myanmar.

The target groups are IT skilled youth who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India based agents," the ministry said in a statement.

Victims of such schemes are reportedly illegally taken across the border into Myanmar, held captive and forced to work under harsh conditions.

The ministry has urged citizens to check credentials of any foreign recruiting agent or employer through concerned diplomatic missions abroad before taking up the job offers.

Related Topics

India Thailand Social Media Dubai Job Young Bangkok Myanmar Border Jobs

Recent Stories

Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defenc ..

Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defence

2 hours ago
 Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

3 hours ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

5 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

6 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.