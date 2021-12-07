UrduPoint.com

Indian Foreign Secretary Arrives In Bangladesh On Two-Day Visit

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 03:57 PM

Indian Foreign Secretary Arrives in Bangladesh on Two-Day Visit

Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla has arrived in Bangladesh on Monday for a two-day visit during which he will meet with top Bangladeshi state officials and also discuss preparations for the upcoming visit of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla has arrived in Bangladesh on Monday for a two-day visit during which he will meet with top Bangladeshi state officials and also discuss preparations for the upcoming visit of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

Shringla was met at the airport by Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

"Foreign Secretary's visit to Bangladesh, a day after the Maitri Diwas celebrations, will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries. The visit will also help prepare for the State Visit of President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

Shringla will remain in Dhaka until Wednesday. He is scheduled to meet with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader, and Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen, according to the press release.

India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. The bilateral cooperation has grown strong especially on issues of shared concern such as terrorism and misinformation on the internet.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Internet Bangladesh Visit Road Dhaka December From Top Airport

Recent Stories

‘Sialkot lynching shook the entire nation,’: R ..

‘Sialkot lynching shook the entire nation,’: Religious scholars expressed so ..

1 minute ago
 EPA honours pioneers of UAE’s media, publishing ..

EPA honours pioneers of UAE’s media, publishing industry to mark Golden Jubile ..

1 minute ago
 WHO Europe urges better Covid protection for child ..

WHO Europe urges better Covid protection for children

5 minutes ago
 Scientists Develop Quick Test to Assess Risk of De ..

Scientists Develop Quick Test to Assess Risk of Developing Severe COVID-19 - Rep ..

5 minutes ago
 Five arrested over violence against women

Five arrested over violence against women

5 minutes ago
 Media professionals act 2021 to safeguard journali ..

Media professionals act 2021 to safeguard journalists' rights: Mazari

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.