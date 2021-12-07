Indian Foreign Secretary Arrives in Bangladesh on Two-Day Visit

Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla has arrived in Bangladesh on Monday for a two-day visit during which he will meet with top Bangladeshi state officials and also discuss preparations for the upcoming visit of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind

Shringla was met at the airport by Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

"Foreign Secretary's visit to Bangladesh, a day after the Maitri Diwas celebrations, will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries. The visit will also help prepare for the State Visit of President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

Shringla will remain in Dhaka until Wednesday. He is scheduled to meet with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader, and Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen, according to the press release.

India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. The bilateral cooperation has grown strong especially on issues of shared concern such as terrorism and misinformation on the internet.