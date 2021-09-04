Indian Foreign Secretary Discusses Regional Issues With US Undersecretary of Defense

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla has met US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, with the parties having discussed regional issues, including Afghanistan, the Indian Embassy to the United States said on Saturday.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met @DOD_Policy Colin Kahl and discussed ways to advance strategic and defense partnerships. They also exchanged views on regional issues - Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific & agreed to coordinate on shared priorities ahead of the Ministerial 2+2 dialogue later this year," the Indian embassy wrote on its Twitter page.

The situation in South Asia is currently tense over the fall of the US-backed government in Afghanistan and the seizure of power by the Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia).