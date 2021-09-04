UrduPoint.com

Indian Foreign Secretary Discusses Regional Issues With US Undersecretary Of Defense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 09:50 AM

Indian Foreign Secretary Discusses Regional Issues With US Undersecretary of Defense

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla has met US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, with the parties having discussed regional issues, including Afghanistan, the Indian Embassy to the United States said on Saturday.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met  @DOD_Policy Colin Kahl and discussed ways to advance strategic and defense partnerships. They also exchanged views on regional issues - Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific & agreed to coordinate on shared priorities ahead of the Ministerial 2+2 dialogue later this year," the Indian embassy wrote on its Twitter page.

The situation in South Asia is currently tense over the fall of the US-backed government in Afghanistan and the seizure of power by the Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

India Taliban Afghanistan Russia Twitter United States Government Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2021

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situati ..

Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Beijing

7 hours ago
 PTI govt has identified areas for investment to fa ..

PTI govt has identified areas for investment to facilitate general public: Farru ..

7 hours ago
 Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe ..

Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe Corridors From Afghanistan - ..

9 hours ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Off ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Officials - Treasury Dept.

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.