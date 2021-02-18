Indian Foreign Secretary Praises Defense Cooperation With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) India and Russia have developed a strong partnership in the defense industry, exemplified by a wide range of cooperation programs, ranging from joint arms production to technology transfer, Indian Foreign Secretary Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.

"The two sides are working very closely on the development, the manufacturing of the Brahmos missile system, which is licensed production in India, of Sukhoi aircraft, T-90 tanks.

If you see our Republic Day parade on January 26 this year, a lot of the platforms you saw were Russian platforms. That is a measure of cooperation that we have in the defense sector," he said.

The diplomat, who came to Moscow for a two-day visit, said India was about to launch the licensed production of Russia's hallmark Kalashnikov rifles. The 7.62mm AK 203 rifles will be made by an Indian-Russian joint venture at a plant in the town of Korwa in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.