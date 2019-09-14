Indian Foreign Secretary to Meet With Iranian Foreign Minister in Tehran - New Delhi

Indian Foreign Secretary Shri Vijay Gokhale is set to arrive in Iran on Sunday for a two-day visit, during which he will meet with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Indian Foreign Secretary Shri Vijay Gokhale is set to arrive in Iran on Sunday for a two-day visit , during which he will meet with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced on Saturday.

"Foreign Secretary is visiting Iran for 16th Foreign Office Consultations on 15-16 Sept.

During his visit, he will hold consultations with his counterpart Deputy Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi. FS is also expected to call on FM Zarif during his visit," ministerial spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a statement.

New Delhi and Tehran have a good relationship due to India's being the second biggest buyer of Iranian oil and having a considerable number of Shia Muslims living on its territory and supporting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.