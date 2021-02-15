Indian Foreign Secretary To Visit Russia On February 17-18 - New Delhi
Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 02:48 PM
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit Moscow on February 17-18 to discuss bilateral relations with Russian officials, the Indian Foreign Ministry said
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit Moscow on February 17-18 to discuss bilateral relations with Russian officials, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.
This will be the first overseas visit by the high-ranking Indian diplomat in 2021.
Indian media reported, citing unnamed sources, that Shringla will discuss issues related to the annual India-Russia summit, as well as the planned visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India later this year.
The agenda of the visit may also include discussion of a roadmap for high-level Russia-India meetings, including dialogues at the level of foreign and defense ministers, as well as strategic dialogue and the BRICS summit that is to be held in India in 2021.