Indian Foreign Secretary to Visit Sri Lanka From October 2-5 - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla will depart on Saturday to Sri Lanka for an official visit that will last until October 5, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

"At the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka Admiral Prof.

Jayanath Colombage, Foreign Secretary Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka from 02-05 October 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

Sri Lanka is one of the key nations in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy aiming at maintaining peaceful relations between New Delhi and neighboring governments.

In this regard, Shringla's visit underscores the importance of bilateral cooperation, the statement read. The sides will review the overall ties and bilateral projects, including the fight against the coronavirus.