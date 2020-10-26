UrduPoint.com
Indian Foreign Secretary, US Under Secretary Of State Hold Talks In New Delhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue continues as Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla has met with US Under Secretary of State Brian Bulatao on Monday, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

"Foreign Secretary [Harsh Shringla] welcomed #US Under Secretary of State Brian Bulatao who is part of [US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's] delegation for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue," Srivastava said on Twitter, attaching a picture from the meeting.

The third annual two-day US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is underway in New Delhi for the two countries' officials responsible for defense and foreign affairs to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Earlier on Monday, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Sputnik has learned from a source close to the negotiations that the ministers discussed issues pertaining to the bilateral defense cooperation and intelligence sharing, as well as the cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Pompeo is scheduled to hold talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, later on Monday.

