UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Foreign Secretary's Visit Shows How Much Country Values Ties With Russia - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:50 PM

Indian Foreign Secretary's Visit Shows How Much Country Values Ties With Russia - Ministry

The recent visit of India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Russia indicates how important it is for New Delhi to maintain good relations with Moscow, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The recent visit of India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Russia indicates how important it is for New Delhi to maintain good relations with Moscow, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

Last week, the Indian foreign secretary visited the Russian capital to discuss bilateral relations with the country's officials.

"It was a first visit abroad of the Foreign Secretary this year which reaffirms the importance that India attaches to the special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia," Srivastava said at a briefing, mentioning that the foreign secretary handed over an invitation to visit India to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and exchanged views on regional and international issues with Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

The spokesperson also mentioned that, during his visit, Shringla inaugurated a digital online library at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, making 4,400 books on India available to Russians.

"Foreign Secretary's visit helped strengthening the close, strategic, special and privileged partnership between India and Russia. It also set the tone for high-level exchanges during the year," Srivastava concluded.

Over the past years, Russia and India have developed a robust partnership in different areas such as nuclear energy and military cooperation.

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Nuclear Visit New Delhi

Recent Stories

Alarm in Greece over far-left hitman on hunger str ..

2 minutes ago

CPO inaugurates driving license facility in Kahuta ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Court Rules US Embassy to Pay Over $94,000 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE President issues decree appointing Omar Al Suw ..

26 minutes ago

KIU trains students pursuant to contemporary world ..

2 minutes ago

Argentine to Continue Talks With IMF on New Loan P ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.