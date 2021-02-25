(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The recent visit of India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Russia indicates how important it is for New Delhi to maintain good relations with Moscow, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The recent visit of India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Russia indicates how important it is for New Delhi to maintain good relations with Moscow, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

Last week, the Indian foreign secretary visited the Russian capital to discuss bilateral relations with the country's officials.

"It was a first visit abroad of the Foreign Secretary this year which reaffirms the importance that India attaches to the special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia," Srivastava said at a briefing, mentioning that the foreign secretary handed over an invitation to visit India to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and exchanged views on regional and international issues with Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

The spokesperson also mentioned that, during his visit, Shringla inaugurated a digital online library at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, making 4,400 books on India available to Russians.

"Foreign Secretary's visit helped strengthening the close, strategic, special and privileged partnership between India and Russia. It also set the tone for high-level exchanges during the year," Srivastava concluded.

Over the past years, Russia and India have developed a robust partnership in different areas such as nuclear energy and military cooperation.