Indian, French Militaries To Launch 4-Day Drills At Jodhpur Base On Wednesday - Reports

Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Indian, French Militaries to Launch 4-Day Drills at Jodhpur Base on Wednesday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) India and France are due to begin four-day military exercises at an airbase in the Indian city of Jodhpur on Wednesday, the Livemint news outlet reported, citing a source close to the matter.

According to the media outlet, the bilateral exercises under the codename, Ex-Desert Knight 21, are scheduled to begin on Wednesday and last until Sunday. The French military forces deployed to Asia are due to "transit through India" while participating in the exercises, according to the source.

"The aim of the exercise is to provide operational exposure and share best practices towards enhancing combat capability. Both the forces will participate with fighter, transport, and tanker aircraft.

The current exercise is in addition to the 'Garuda' series that the two Air Forces engage in, and is indicative of the earnestness of Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force to enhance and further mutual co-operation by making use of the available opportunities for fruitful interaction," the source said, as cited by the news outlet late on Monday.

The media outlet also noted that India has so far received a third of its order of French-made Rafale aircraft, as part of the military hardware from France that the country uses for its navy and air force.

Both states cooperate in the fields of defense, space, technology and the fight against terrorism.

